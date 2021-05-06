Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 4,674,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,591. Vonage has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.