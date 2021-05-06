Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

