Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells 3,984 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.61. 154,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,709. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

