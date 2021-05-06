B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $338,400.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,703. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

