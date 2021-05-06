Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,446. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

