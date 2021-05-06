Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 4,692 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.61. 2,536,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.56. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

