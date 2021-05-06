Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $75,852,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 393,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,709. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

