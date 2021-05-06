Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Purchases $27,440,000.00 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HOWL stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 419,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,383. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

