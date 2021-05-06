Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $941,599.26 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COF stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.44. 3,550,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,914. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $156.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 329,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

