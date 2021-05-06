Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 46,319 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,319 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.