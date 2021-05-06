Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,081 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $316.31. 372,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. The company has a market cap of $900.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

