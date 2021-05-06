$369.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $369.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.82 million to $379.90 million. Cubic reported sales of $350.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

NYSE CUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. Cubic has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cubic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.