General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.81.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

