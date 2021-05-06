Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.72. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.42. 2,553,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,984. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

