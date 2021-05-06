QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. 270,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

