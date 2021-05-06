Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.542-0.602 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35 million-$370.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.70 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 8,145,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.