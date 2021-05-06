Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.35

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 54440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

