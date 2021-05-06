Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $9.62. Net Element shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 85,687 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net Element stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.13% of Net Element as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

