The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.30

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.30 and traded as low as C$76.30. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$76.92, with a volume of 148,821 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 101.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$121.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

