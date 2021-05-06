Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,920.10

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,920.10 ($38.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,238.98 ($42.32). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 3,120 ($40.76), with a volume of 53,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,931.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,849.08.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

