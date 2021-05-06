EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £52,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.79.

About EU supply (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for EU supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EU supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.