DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00592119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.28 or 1.00124958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00196479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

