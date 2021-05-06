HollyGold (HGOLD) Hits One Day Volume of $1.30 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. HollyGold has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1.30 million worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00273650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.87 or 0.01171168 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.46 or 0.00780562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,101.57 or 0.99874467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

