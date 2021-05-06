Dearborn Partners LLC Has $24.85 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 724,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

