Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 17,599 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,001 shares of company stock worth $114,165,627 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

NYSE MA traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.63. The company has a market capitalization of $371.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.