Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

IEFA traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 6,668,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

