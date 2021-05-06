Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 375,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,098. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

