Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

VRTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. 323,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,732. Veritiv has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $767.07 million, a PE ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.