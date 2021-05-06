-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,416.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

