Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.50 million.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 1,171,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,673. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner bought 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

