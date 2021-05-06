Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.10. 2,666,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

