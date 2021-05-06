CONTRACOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,060.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $103,060.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 96% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00084188 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

