API3 Price Tops $6.75 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. API3 has a market cap of $93.54 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00012074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00083309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00807781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00102904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.47 or 0.08997268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

