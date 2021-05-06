AdEx Network Reaches One Day Volume of $3.48 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $150.00 million and $3.48 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00083309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00807781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00102904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.47 or 0.08997268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 125,735,184 coins and its circulating supply is 118,592,708 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

