Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 6,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,533. The firm has a market cap of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

