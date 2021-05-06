Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Shares of Target stock opened at $212.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

