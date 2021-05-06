Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,495. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,360 shares of company stock valued at $113,296,292. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

