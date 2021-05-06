Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.83 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 41.29 ($0.54). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.44 ($0.52), with a volume of 12,076,098 shares traded.

HMSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.