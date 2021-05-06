ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 55,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,799. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

