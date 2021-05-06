Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 in the last three months.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

