iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

