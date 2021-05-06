Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

DLX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.32.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

