Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Achieves $32.99 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004003 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $63,051.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,922.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.02 or 0.02550004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00745703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00082005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

