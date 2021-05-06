Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Tops $56.13 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.