Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

