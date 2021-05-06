Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$76.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.29.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.60. The company had a trading volume of 471,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,628. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$71.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.