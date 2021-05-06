-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of LAC traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 301,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

