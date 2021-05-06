Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $8.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $90.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.65 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 352,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,953. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

