Aaron Wealth Advisors Takes $274,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

