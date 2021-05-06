Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$12.48 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.